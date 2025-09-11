All-rounder Hall the hero the last time the Steelbacks locked T20 horns with Hampshire

Andrew Hall in Twenty20 Cup action for the Steelbacks in 2009 (Picture: Martin Bennett)

Northants Steelbacks will be defending a 100 per cent T20 record against Hampshire Hawks when the pair square up in the Vitality Blast semi-finals at Edgbaston on Saturday... but the teams have only met once!

That meeting came back in July, 2009 at the County Ground, when the then Hampshire Royals took on the Steelbacks in a quarter-final showdown.

And it was the Steelbacks, skippered by Nicky Boje and including a 19-year-old David Willey in their ranks, that progressed to Finals Day, winning a low-scoring match by 13 runs.

The only Hampshire survivor from the encounter is England left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, who, like Willey, was just 19.

All-rounder Andrew Hall was the hero on the night for the Steelbacks, producing with bat and ball.

First, he rescued his side from 82 for six with an unbeaten 39 from 24 balls that lifted Northants to 134 for six at the end of their 20 overs.

Fellow South African Johan van der Wath hit an unbeaten 14 as the pair put on an unbroken 52-run stand, and they then paired up with the ball as well.

After a sticky start to their innings that saw them reduced to 83 for six, Hampshire looked to be edging home on a difficult wicket as they reached 121 for six, with captain Dimitri Mascarenhas unbeaten on 36.

But the fiery van der Wath removed the skipper to leave them 121 for seven - and in a remarkable finish the Royals proceeded to lose their next three wickets without scoring a further run, collapsing to 121 all out!

Hall finished with three for 25, van der Wath two for 27, Lee Daggett two for 19, Boje two for 27 and Monty Panesar one for 22 as the Steelbacks booked their place at a first Finals Day.

They would go on to lose to Sussex in the semi-final - which to date has been the only time the Steelbacks have lost in the last four.

The other three occasions they have reached Edgbaston, Northants have gone on to reach the final, winning the tournament in 2013 and 2016 and losing in the final in 2015.

Saturday will be Northants’ fifth Finals Day appearance, winning it twice, while Hampshire are making a record-breaking 11th visit to the last four.

The south coast side have won the tournament on three occasions, the most recent in 2022 when they beat Lancashire Lightning by one run in the final, but on all of their seven other visits they were beaten at the semi-final stage.

Hampshire are making their fourth Finals Day appearance in the past five years.

Northants Steelbacks v Hampshire Royals, Twenty20 Cup quarter-final, July, 2009

Northants: Rob White, Stephen Peters, Niall O'Brien, Nicky Boje (c), Alex Wakely, Riki Wessels, Andrew Hall, Johan van der Wath, David Willey, Lee Daggett, Monty Panesar

Hampshire Royals: Michael Lumb, Jimmy Adams, Michael Carberry, Sean Ervine, Chris Benham, Liam Dawson, Dimitri Mascarenhas (c), Dominic Cork, Chris Tremlett, Tom Burrows, Imran Tahir

Result: Steelbacks 134-6 (Hall 39no, O'Brien 27, Mascarenhas 2-24, Ervine 2-8) beat Hampshire Royals 121 (Mascarenhas 36, Ervine 28, Adams 26, Hall 3-25, van der Wath 2-27, Boje 2-27) by 13 runs