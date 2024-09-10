All-rounder Broad believes patience with the ball will be key for Northants

Justin Broad claimed the only wicket to fall in Derbyshire's first innings on day one

All-rounder Justin Broad says patience is going to be the key with the ball as Northants aim to get the upper hand in their Vitality County Championship Division Two clash with fellow strugglers Derbyshire at Wantage Road.

Broad has claimed the only wicket so far as the visitors crawled to 65 for one from 29 overs in reply to Northants' 219 all out.

On a turning wicket, Northants have already bowled 15 overs of spin, and Broad says the efforts of Yuzvendra Chahal, Rob Keogh and Saif Zaib are going to be key to the County setting up the chance of a first red ball win of the season.

In the first match of the post-John Sadler era, following the head coach's sacking on Friday, it was an all-too-familiar story with the bat as the Northants top order once again failed to fire.

After opting to bat, the County, who surprisingly selected Gus Miller to open in the absence of both Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay, were reduced to 89 for six just after lunch.

Zaib, with a brtilliant 90, and Broad, who made 45, turned things around somewhat as the pair put on 73 for the seventh wicket.

They at least ensured Northant got a reasonable total on the board, and Broad believes the match is very much in the balance going into day two.

“I didn't think I bowled great, but Sando (Ben Sanderson) kept it tight at the other end," said Broad, who again opened the bowling with Jack White sidelined due to his ongoing neck issue.

"It was obviously nice to get a wicket and I think it's a pitch where it can happen quite quickly.

"If we get one or two early, especially with that sharp turn and bounce, it can happen quite quickly.

"So, we just need to stay patient and hopefully, it happens quickly for us in the morning."

On the decision to bat first on the same pitch that was used for last Thursday's Vitality Blast quarter-final with Somerset, Broad revealed: "We had an idea that the pitch was going to turn, although we probably didn't expect it to turn straight away.

"It turned quite a lot, which is good news for us, bowling last on it.

"There’s a bit of bounce there as well and it was quite quick, and I thought their leftie was bowling quite quick and got some sharp turn."

And on his and Zaib's crucial partnership, the 24-year-old added: "Saif batted really well, and we just spoke about being proactive and aggressive and sticking to our game plan, because we didn't really want to just sit there.

"We felt like there was a ball with our name on it.

“For both of us the sweep had quite a prominent place to play in our game plan. We both like sweeping.

"Also, if you sweep the bowlers’ best ball, it puts doubt into their minds as well. So, yeah, we were just backing our sweep shots as a boundary option, but also as a rotation option."

Play is due to resume at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore