A close finish in fencing competition as fencers from around Northamptonshire compete

Although a local competition it was well attended with competitors from Northampton, Milton Keynes and Cambridge . The standard of fencing was high with one former Junior Great Britain international and two fencers in the country’s top 50 being made to fight hard for every point.

Touché fencing club was established 23 years ago by husband and wife team Baldip and Hilary Sahota. In that time, they have trained literally hundreds of beginners both adult and children who have gone on to represent their country at local, National and international competitions. Head Coach Hilary Sahota said “We are a small and friendly club, and it has been a great pleasure to see so many of our members achieve success and enjoyment from their fencing. We encourage our members to be competitive, but we never forget that sword fencing is fun.”