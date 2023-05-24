News you can trust since 1931
A close finish in fencing competition as fencers from around Northamptonshire compete

Fencers from around Northamptonshire fought in the Club Champion competition at Touché Fencing Club in Towcester last week. Members from Touché Fencing Club, Northamptonshire FC, Milton Keynes FC and as far afield as Cambridge battled over the honour of being epee champion for May.
By Jacques PortalContributor
Published 24th May 2023

Although a local competition it was well attended with competitors from Northampton, Milton Keynes and Cambridge. The standard of fencing was high with one former Junior Great Britain international and two fencers in the country’s top 50 being made to fight hard for every point.

Touché fencing club was established 23 years ago by husband and wife team Baldip and Hilary Sahota. In that time, they have trained literally hundreds of beginners both adult and children who have gone on to represent their country at local, National and international competitions. Head Coach Hilary Sahota said “We are a small and friendly club, and it has been a great pleasure to see so many of our members achieve success and enjoyment from their fencing. We encourage our members to be competitive, but we never forget that sword fencing is fun.”

Touché Fencing Club run regular courses for children and adults to learn the ‘noble art’ of fencing. If you want to find out more contact us at www.touchefencing.club

David Burnside presented the Épée Cup for May by April's winner Abdul Rahman Al-TayibDavid Burnside presented the Épée Cup for May by April's winner Abdul Rahman Al-Tayib
