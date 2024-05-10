The growth of girls rugby in the region was showcased at Northampton Casuals RFC recently, with the Under 14s Girls Final Day hosted by the club in April. The first event of its kind attracted nine teams from across the East Midlands, with 135 players demonstrating high-quality rugby and huge enthusiasm for the game.

Loughborough Lightening star Emma Hardy was joined by Saints Wheelchair players Ali Crosby and Beth Philips to make the medal and trophy presentations.

After a day of exceptional sport, every participating team was awarded with a trophy.

Darren Parnell, Northampton Casuals RFC Mini and Junior Chairman said: “We were very proud and felt privileged to host such a wonderful event, organised by EMMJRA, showcasing some fantastic rugby. A big thank you goes to all the players, coaches and spectators who made it such a great spectacle.”