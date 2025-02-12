500-up for world champion Kyren Wilson as he edges into Welsh Open second round

Kyren Wilson made the 500th century of his professional career as he beat Marco Fu in the first round of the Welsh Open

Kyren Wilson made the 500th century break of his professional career as he withstood a strong fightback from Marco Fu to scrape into the second round of the BetVictor Welsh Open in Llandudno.

The Kettering cue star looked to be easing through his first round tie on Tuesday afternoon as he recovered from losing the first frame to cruise into a 3-1 lead.

Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, produced breaks of 73 and 66 to take control of the match and open up a two-frame lead, but Fu would not lie down.

The world number 70 from Hong Kong hit back to square the match at 3-3, with brilliant breaks of 85 and 139, and that meant a final frame shootout to determine the winner.

Fu then had the first chance to win that decider, but potted just one red before missing the brown to a baulk corner.

That left Wilson with an opportunity, and the world champion and winner of three ranking titles already this season, took it in style as he hit 103 to become only the 14th player to reach the landmark of 500 ton breaks.

The reigning world champions admitted he was unaware he was on the verge of such a big milestone, and knows he has a long way to go to match the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins who have all registered more than 1,000 centuries!

"I didn't know that was my 500th career century, so it's a nice little landmark," Wilson told BBC Sport. "I'm still a million miles behind the top boys with 1000, but it's not bad going.

"It was nice to do it under pressure, Marco came back at me really well from 3-1 ahead and played some great snooker. He made a fantastic 139 to level up.

"When he missed the brown (in the final frame) I knew I had to take my chance because he was cueing really well and I knew I wouldn't get another chance.

"I felt like the balls weren't splitting very kindly for myself and Marco, but the table played really nice. Normally when it plays that nicely the balls burst open, but we were just stuck on the odd ball and had to play it safe or play a risky one to keep going.

"My nature is to play attacking, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, but as long as I get through to the next round that's all that matters."

The win has set up a second round tie with fellow Englishman Joe O'Connor on Wednesday night (start 7pm).

World number 39 O'Connor booked his place in the second round with a 4-0 hammering of Lyu Haotian.

The winner of the match between Wilson and O'Connor will play either David Gilbert or home favourite Matthew Stevens in the last 16.