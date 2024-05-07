50 goals scored this season for Shaun Morton at Welford Victoria Football Club!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun’s goals have helped fire the village team, located on the Leicestershire/Northamptonshire border, to mid-table in Division Three of the Northants Combination League. This may not sound like an impressive achievement, but for a team that finished bottom last year without a single point and only sixteen goals to its name, this represents a massive turnaround. The club may be over 125 years old, but this particular team is still only in its second season together and while Shaun’s goals have undoubtedly been important, a transition like this doesn’t come from one player alone; a striker can’t score if he gets no service.

Commenting on Shaun’s achievement, player-manager George Jeffery, who took over at the start of the season and has overseen the team’s progress, was full of praise for the impact that Shaun has had on the team. “He may look a bit like Jamie Vardy, be super-quick and score lots of goals but that’s where the similarity ends. He supports Newcastle United so fancies himself as an Alan Shearer-type striker but none of us has the heart to tell him he’s not that good in the air”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued, “Seriously though, he always gives 100% and demands the same from others, so he’s been a great influence on his team-mates and an absolute joy to manage.”

Shaun celebrates 50 goals this season, with one ball for every goal he has netted!

Not only is Shaun the top goal scorer for Division 3 of the Northants Combination League, but he is top goal scorer across the Premier Division, Division One and Two as well, a full 14 goals ahead of the next person.