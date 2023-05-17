200 marathons and much much more - Northampton Road Runners have plenty to celebrate

Firstly Sharky Cotters completed his 200th Marathon at the Shires and Spires event in Naseby. He was welcomed home by lots of his fellow club members, many of who had just completed the 10k and half marathon with other ultra marathon runners still out on the course.

Other achievements this weekend were Josh David won the 10k with Natasha Kingston finishing in 4th as first female, John Gibbins won the marathon and Jenny Lindroth and Evie Hashmi completing their first Ultra Marathons.

Elsewhere club legend Tony Letts won his age category at the UT Snowdonia 100k race, Paul Molyneux won the Moulton Fun Run, we had runners in Bristol and Buckingham and Kevin Walpole completed his 100th parkrun at Salcey Forest wearing a tutu.

Northampton Road Runners at Shires & Spires

As a club we usually spend our time congratulating all abilities for simply doing their very best – this weekend everyone was a winner.

