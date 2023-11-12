100-up for Steelbacks skipper David Willey as he signs off England career in style

David Willey and skipper Jos Buttler were all smiles after the Northants man claimed three wickets in England's World Cup win over Pakistan on Saturday (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Willey, who announced his retirement from international cricket last week, was named man of the match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as England wrapped up their campaign in India with a 93-run win in their final group game.

The Northampton-born all-rounder snared three for 56 from his 10 overs, with the third wicket ensuring he reached that 100-wicket milestone in his 73rd and final ODI for his country.

Ben Stokes claimed the catch at mid-on to dismiss Agha Salman and give Willey, who had earlier claimed the scalps of openers Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman, the perfect send off.

David Willey celebrates one of his three wickets for England against Pakistan (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The win was England's third of a dismal defence of their World Cup crown, but it was at least a winning end to an exceptional international white ball career for Willey, who becomes only the 15th England bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets.

"It's fair to say the tournament hasn't gone to plan for us as a whole, which is disappointing as it would have been nice to have gone out on a real high," said the 33-year-old, who made his ODI debut for England in 2015.

"But for me personally, to have performed and being able to enjoy my last few games and get to 100 wickets is special.

"It is a nice way to finish, and it would have been nice to have had that and making a final as well, but small wins."

David Willey makes his way off for the final time in his international career following the win over Pakistan at Eden Gardens (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Willey announced his retirement after he discovered he would not be offered a central contract for the next 12 months and beyond, the only player in the 15-man World Cup squad not to be included.

He was informed of the decision by England Cricket's managing director Rob Key before flying out for the tournament and Willey admitted that decision gave him extra motivation to perform if given the chance.

"I think Keysy said to me 'hopefully you can prove me wrong', so maybe I have done that over the past few games," said Willey, who rejoined Northants from Yorkshire 12 months ago, signing a four-year contract.

"That timing, people may have looked at it and frowned upon it, but for me personally there are not many opportunities you get to walk away from cricket on your terms, and I wanted to really enjoy my last three matches.

"I wanted to play when without looking over my shoulder thinking 'one bad performance and I'm out of the side'."

Saturday's match was Willey's 116th international appearance across ODI and T20 cricket, and he ends his career having taken 151 wickets for his country, as well as scoring 889 runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win over Pakistan, Willey was asked if he ever dreamed of enjoying such an international career.

"If I look back to my academy times and growing up, I was never the best player," said Willey, who began his career at Northants as a teenager.

"I have just found a way, with my resilience, to just keep chipping away and found a way to be part of this group, which is such an incredible group of white ball cricketers.

"I am immensely proud of that, and I am very proud of every game I have played.

"I have been very fortunate to have a great support network around me to pick me up when I get down.

"My wife back home will be watching so a massive thank you to her, she has picked me up many a time.

"So I was proud every time I pulled on the shirt and sang that national anthem, it is very special."

And what about his favourite moments wearing the three lions?"I think that T20 World Cup win in Australia (last year)," he said,.

"I had my family there and had my kids running around in the confetti, that was pretty special.

"With the disappointment from 2019 (Willey was left out of the squad for the 50-over World Cup), and falling out of love with the game, to then finding my way back into the side.

"I didn't actually play in the competition itself, but that moment was very special.

"And then I think every time you take a wicket and go out there, it is always special."

Willey was also asked if he could put his finger on why England performed so badly at the World Cup.

"You only have to look around the dressing room, and we have got a phenomenal group of players, with masses of talent, so there is no doubt we have underperformed here," he admitted.