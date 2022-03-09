A Happy 125th birthday to Northampton Town FC! A little bit of history in numbers...

The date was March 9 back in 1897 and it was a Tuesday night when a meeting took place at The Princess Royal Inn public house on the Wellingborough Road in Northampton.

The meeting was called by Pat Darnell, a solicitor and keen sportsman, who called together schoolteachers from across the town who had been providing opportunities to youngsters to play the sport.

Darnell’s intention though was to set up a senior team for the town - and he must have been persuasive, as a few hours later Northampton Town Football Club was born.

It would be a further six months before the team played its first game, a 4-1 friendly win over Earls Barton, but that night in the Princess Royal was where the club officially began.

The pub remained open and stayed as the Princess Royal right through until the 1980s, but since then it has had a few name changes before becoming what it is now and has been for several years - The Jeckyll & Hyde.

To mark the significance of the venue in the club’s history, the Cobblers will on Wednesday (March 9) unveil a plaque at the pub, that will explain what happened on the premises back in 1897.

Saturday's Sky Bet League Two match with Tranmere Rovers, which was won 3-2, officially kicked off the club's anniversary celebrations, but here we take a brief look at some of the highs and lows of the Cobblers' existence in numbers.

The facts and figures have been pieced together from the club's website, and the books The Cobblers - The Story Of Northampton Town Football Club, Who's Who - The Cobblers and The Definitive Northampton Town FC.

They were all written and compiled by the club's former historian Frank Grande, who sadly passed away in 2019.

1. 1 - One season in the top flight... The Cobblers have played one season in the top division of English football in the 1965/66 campaign. They sadly finished 21st and were relegated, never to return... yet!

2. 2 - Wembley victories... Town have twice won at the home of football. The first time was the 1997 Division Three play-off final when John Frain's last-gasp free-kick saw off Swansea City. The second was the emphatic 4-0 league two play-off final win over Exeter City in 2020 - sadly played behind closed doors

3. 3 - League title wins... Silverware has been hard to come by! Town have won just three Football League divisional titles - Division Three in 1963, Division Four in 1987 and League Two in 2016

4. 4 - Wembley appearances... The Cobblers have played at Wembley on four occasions, winning two (see no.2) and losing two - 1-0 to Grimsby in the Division Two play-off final in 1998 and 3-0 to Bradford City in the League Two final of 2013