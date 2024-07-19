Northants walking footballer wins national footgolf competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Haynes from Long Buckby who plays Walking Football for Moulton Masters has won the Footgolf Association of England Champions League over 65s Champions League competition.

Paul won the competion which took place at Pedham Place in Swanley, Kent on Sunday July 14. Paul beat George Anderson who is ranked number one by the Footgolf Association of England with a round of 69, one stroke less than the England number one

The competition was organised by the Footgolf Association of England as part of their Champions League national tour series for 2024.

Brampton Heath Golf Club is Paul's base for his Footgolf training, where he trains regularly on their short nine hole course which is suitable for players of all abilities. Paul also plays walking football for Moulton Masters over 65s who were Northamptonshire Walking Football League cup and league double winners in 2023.

Paul Haynes with his Footgolf winners medal

Paul said: "It was great to win a national competition. I thank Phil Andrews Chairman of Moulton Masters and his Over 65s manager Pete McCrone for having faith in my skill and ability. Its nice to be a national competition winner from Northamptonshire."

Paul added: "I dedicate this win to my brother Dave who trained me for and years between the ages of eight and 13 to be both footed, as that's a skill that makes a real difference in both Footgolf and Walking Football, especially at national level. I also thank my wife Karen as my fitness trainer for getting me match ready and fit enough to compete at national level - after training at the gym group at Sixfields for the past few years."