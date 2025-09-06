Northants foot-golfer retains English Open title
The Footgolf Association of England Open was held at Ashbury Golf Centre, Okehampton Devon, as part of the Federation of International Footgolf Masters major event
Paul who lives in Long Buckby & practices at Brampton Heath Golf Centre, said “I’m delighted to retain my trophy, and it was a privilege to play on world class courses amongst world class players. I have two fantastic competition memories - outscoring the over 55s Spanish, Slovakian and English International players on the final hole of the Oakland course and matching the score of former over 55s national champion Paul Downey over my final 9 holes”
The win moves Paul up to 2nd in the FGAoE over 65 England rankings behind England number 1 George Anderson.
Paul Haynes trains at Brampton Heath Golf Centre, where he also coaches footgolf.
The FIFG / FGAoE Masters English Open attracted 300 footgolfers from 36 counties and was live streamed. This has created interest from TV companies considering broadcasting the Masters in 2026. The Federation of International Footgolfs aim is for footgolf to become an Olympic sport and is currently planning for the 2026 Mexico World Cup where 68 countries are expected to be represented. It is estimated that over a million players now play footgolf each week worldwide.