Northants foot-golfer retains English Open title

Paul Haynes with his English Open Champions Trophy

Moulton Masters walking footballer Paul Haynes has retained his English Open over 65’s footgolf title, after winning the competition for the second year in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Footgolf Association of England Open was held at Ashbury Golf Centre, Okehampton Devon, as part of the Federation of International Footgolf Masters major event

Paul who lives in Long Buckby & practices at Brampton Heath Golf Centre, said “I’m delighted to retain my trophy, and it was a privilege to play on world class courses amongst world class players. I have two fantastic competition memories - outscoring the over 55s Spanish, Slovakian and English International players on the final hole of the Oakland course and matching the score of former over 55s national champion Paul Downey over my final 9 holes”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win moves Paul up to 2nd in the FGAoE over 65 England rankings behind England number 1 George Anderson.

Paul Haynes in Footgolf Action at Brampton Heath Golf Centre

Paul Haynes trains at Brampton Heath Golf Centre, where he also coaches footgolf.

The FIFG / FGAoE Masters English Open attracted 300 footgolfers from 36 counties and was live streamed. This has created interest from TV companies considering broadcasting the Masters in 2026. The Federation of International Footgolfs aim is for footgolf to become an Olympic sport and is currently planning for the 2026 Mexico World Cup where 68 countries are expected to be represented. It is estimated that over a million players now play footgolf each week worldwide.