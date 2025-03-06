Northants Falcons Womens Walking Football Club set for EuroCopa 25 in Portugal

Squad Photo !! Great friendships

Northants Falcon Women’s WFC are preparing their kitbags for their inaugural entry into Portugal’s well established EuroCopa tournament.

Its an early start for them flying from Stansted Airport at 6am !! Basing ourselves on Albufeira, we have 2 Days of competitive football sandwiched between 3 days of relaxing and networking with our friends from other teams from the UK and beyond.

Women’s walking football is expanding exponentially within the Uk and we are the first FA affiliated women’s team in the county, we have an all women committee and run the club to meet women’s needs a, offer football for women over the age of 35, sometimes fulfilling a dream they have held for many years.

We also offer a social set up where we can support women whatever they are going through.Women often are spinning, many plates, like work, children, parents and sometimes their own needs are put to the bottom of this pile, so we offer an hour of @me time@We play in tournaments all around the UK, but this is a first overseas for this fantastic club and we are all excited and proud to be representing Northamptonshire in Portugal

Follow the club via www.northantsfalconwfc.com.

​To find out more we can be contacted on [email protected]