Northants Ducks crowned BAFA Under 14’s National Champions

In a season that will be talked about for years to come, the Northants Ducks have soared to victory, clinching the BAFA Under 14’s National Championship title in Manchester on 14th September.

This extraordinary win crowns an unbeaten season spanning 64 games. The Ducks have now established themselves as the team to beat, but it wasn’t just about numbers – it was about heart, grit, and the unbreakable spirit of a team determined to leave a lasting mark.

For those unfamiliar with Flag American Football, it’s a game of finesse, speed, and strategy. This non-contact version of the sport strips away the physical tackles but keeps all the drama.

Instead of tackling, players pull a flag from the ball carrier's waist, turning every play into a race of wits and reflexes. For these young athletes, it’s fast, furious, and nothing short of electrifying.

A Dominating Journey

Entering the National Finals as the number one seed after conquering five regional tournaments across the UK, the Ducks had high expectations on their shoulders. The competition was fierce, but the Ducks had one clear mission: the championship trophy.

In the quarter-finals, they faced the ever-competitive London Fruit Bats. From the first whistle, the Ducks dominated, delivering a comprehensive 38-6 victory. It wasn’t just a win – it was a statement.

The semi-final was where the tension truly soared. Up against the Flag Football Wales Wildcats, a team renowned for their tactical prowess, the Ducks found themselves in a battle of wills.

Locked at 12-12 with seconds to go, it seemed like the game might slip away. But in a moment of pure magic, the Ducks pulled off a last-second touchdown to clinch an 18-12 victory. It wasn’t just skill that got them through – it was their unshakable belief in one another.

The final had all the makings of a championship classic: fast-paced, fiercely competitive, and packed with heart. The Solent Redstorm put up a valiant fight, pushing the Ducks to dig deep and showcase their resilience. But the Ducks, fuelled by their unbeaten season, wouldn’t be denied. With a hard-fought 29-18 win, they lifted the national trophy, etching their names in BAFA history.

Reflecting on the team’s historic triumph, Head Coach Marcel Baker said, “This championship wasn’t won today – it was built on every ounce of hard work, every drop of sweat, and every challenge we faced together this season.

"These players gave their hearts to this sport, and this victory is the reward for that dedication. Dream, believe, achieve – this team embodies that spirit, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The Northants Ducks have set the bar for what it means to be champions - not just on the scoreboard, but in their spirit and sportsmanship.

For those who want to be part of this incredible journey and join the Ducks flock, visit www.northantsducks.com for more information.