Northants bike mechanic heads to Beachy Head

Penny Farthing World Hill Climb Championships take place in Eastbourne this Sunday, the 10th of August. Martin Stevens of Fix That Bike in Moulton, Northants will be heading off this weekend with his racing penny farthing to compete against forty other hopefuls in a time trial up to Beachy Head.

Local bike mecahnic, and lover of all things bike, Martin Stevens, will be strapping his penny farthing securely to the back of his car and heading for the south coast this weekend. He said "I've been training for months, and feel I'm ready to attend to some unfinished business with the intimidating Beachy Head climb following last year's 21st place.

"With great weather forecast the crowds lining the route should be even bigger than last year.

"I'm also looking forward to seeeing how the other member of the Leicestershire, Northants, and Rutland Penny Farthing Club, Mark Jefferson, will do in his first attempt at the climb. He's a bag of nerves, but very strong!"