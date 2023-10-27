Northants Basketball Club joins with property company in new sponsorship deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northants Basketball Club has joined with OEH Group, a property development company, in a new sponsorship deal.

The Northants Basketball Club, an elite and grassroots basketball club based in Northampton hopes the sponsorship agreement will elevate the team's prospects and impact on the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OEH Group is dedicated to supporting local communities and empowering young individuals to achieve their goals. Through this sponsorship agreement with Northants Basketball Club, the OEH Group aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Collins & Ermir Sefolli

Under the terms of this exciting sponsorship deal, OEH Group will become the official title sponsor of the “Thunder” Junior Men’s team of the Northants Club for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. This partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to community engagement, youth development, and the growth of basketball at all levels in the UK.

Ermir Sefolli, director of the OEH Group, said: "At the OEH Group, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities.

"We are proud to partner with Northants Basketball Club in their efforts to promote basketball at all levels. This partnership is not just about sports; it's about making a positive impact on the lives of young athletes and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We here at OEH Group have great ambitions in relation to community outreach and we are extremely excited to be able to start this with the Thunder! We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship together with many exciting things to come."

John Collins, president of the Northants Basketball Club, added: “As a club we are most grateful to the OEH Group for their generous sponsorship of our Junior Men’s team.

"We are also delighted that OEH see their involvement as being of a wider nature than just the team.

"We look forward to the team taking to the court in their new kit displaying the OEH logo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this sponsorship agreement, OEH Group will actively participate in various community events, youth basketball clinics, and fundraising activities organized by Northants Basketball Club.