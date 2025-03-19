Northamptonshire's Young rugby stars take centre-stage at Premiership Women’s Rugby Festival

For Northamptonshire, Loughborough Lightning chose the Old Northamptonians under-12s girls’ team and Bugbrooke under-14s girls’ team to take part in this unforgettable experience. The event not only allowed these young athletes to play on the same pitch as the stars of the Premiership, but it also spotlighted the incredible growth of girls' rugby across the region.

The Old Northamptonians under-12s girls’ team, in particular, have had an extraordinary season, achieving a remarkable record, being undefeated both at home and away. Their journey is especially inspiring, as just last year, the team was struggling with only seven players and had to borrow players from different teams to compete. Today, they are a powerhouse of 22 girls aged 10-12, training weekly and playing every Sunday with unmatched passion and determination.

The team’s success is a testament to their unity, skill, and dedication to the sport. Their performance at the festival was nothing short of spectacular, as they won all four of their group matches, playing on the main pitch at StoneX Stadium, where the Premiership final was held later that day.

Elsie Rudkin-Wilson, team captain for Old Northamptonians under-12s said.

“Getting to play on the same pitch as the premier league final was an amazing experience, and extra special that Loughborough Lightning asked us to represent them in the under 12s. We played four matches, and we won all our games against some of the best clubs in the country.

To make the day even better, we got to watch the final. The women were amazing, and we took away lots of ideas for our next games. Now I’m really looking forward to the Women’s Rugby World Cup.”

While the success of the team is inspiring, there is an urgent need for further support and investment in girls' rugby. The women’s game, including youth rugby, remains vastly underfunded, which hinders the development and sustainability of teams like Old Northamptonians. The lack of resources impacts everything from travel and kit to training equipment and matchday costs.

“We’re so proud of the progress these young players have made," said Manager Nikki Clarke-Rogers. "They've shown incredible resilience and talent, but we need more support. The growth of women’s rugby in Northamptonshire and beyond is undeniable, but we must ensure there are the right resources to nurture this talent.

Equity in rugby is essential; girls deserve the same opportunities, funding, and recognition. Too often, female players face barriers that limit their potential, from lack of training facilities to fewer development pathways. We need sponsorship and donations to cover essential costs such as training equipment and kit to ensure rugby is for all. It’s vital to support these girls so they can continue to grow in the sport they love and compete on an equal footing.”

The Old Northamptonians under-12s girls’ team is always on the lookout for new players to join their growing squad. Whether you're new to rugby or have played before, all girls aged 10-12 are welcome to come along, give it a go, and become part of a supportive and energetic team. With weekly training sessions and plenty of opportunities to play, it’s a fantastic way to make new friends, improve your skills, and be part of something special.

As they look towards the future, the Old Northamptonians under-12s team has a thrilling end-of-season tour planned for Hemsby, where they will have the opportunity to compete against other girls' rugby teams and further develop their skills in a social and supportive environment.

With the unwavering support of teams like Loughborough Lightning and Northampton Saints, the future of girls' rugby in Northamptonshire is looking brighter than ever. The hard work and dedication of teams like Old Northamptonians are leading the way, but continued investment and sponsorship are crucial to ensuring that the next generation of female rugby stars can thrive.

For more information on how to support and sponsor the Old Northamptonians under-12s team, please contact [email protected] and follow the Instagram page @ONSMiniAndJr_Girls

