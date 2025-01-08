Northamptonshire youngsters get ready for Progress Junior Golf events

Northamptonshire junior golfer

Young golfers in Northants are being given a unique opportunity to play in a collection of exciting junior tournaments in the midlands in 2025.

Young golfers in Northamptonshire are being given a unique opportunity to play in a collection of exciting value-for-money junior tournaments in the midlands in 2025 as part of The Masters Series on Progress Junior Golf.

Starting with a nine-hole event at Charnwood Forest GC in Leicestershire on Sunday, March 23rd, The Masters Series features 10 more competitions in the local counties over the rest of the season.

The Championship course at Forest of Arden in Warwickshire and Brampotn Heath Gc in Northamptonshire are amongst the host venues, with the Grand Final set for Druids Heath GC in Staffordshire on Sunday, October 12th.

At a cost of just £25 for boys and girls to play 18 holes or £15 to play nine holes in all the events, except Forest of Arden and the Grand Final, all The Masters Series tournaments are expected to sell out.

Progress Junior Golf organiser Steve Jackson, who has successfully worked with different Counties, Clubs and Tours to increase junior participation over many years, said: “We have a unique, but very simple, philosophy with junior golf - we put the juniors first.

“To play and travel to golf competitions, can be expensive and time consuming. But we have some fantastic junior-friendly clubs in our region so all the Progress Junior Golf events are in the midlands and the price is always kept to a minimum.”

Whilst The Masters Series is aimed at juniors with handicaps, Progress Junior Golf are also organising several Wonders Series events for inexperienced young golfers, who may have just started playing the game.

The emphasis for these nine-hole events is giving young golfers the opportunity to experience a fun introduction to competitive golf, whilst also handing them the chance to gain a handicap.

Jackson admitted: “Playing in an event should be a positive experience for all boys and girls, but that first tournament can be a daunting prospect, especially if the junior is not familiar with how a competition is organised.

“The Progress Junior Golf Wonders Series is the ideal first step. The golf courses will be the appropriate length for the juniors and every player receives a prize for taking part, regardless of what they score. It’s all about having fun!”

For more details of how to enter the Progress Junior Golf events, including other Club Junior Opens and special junior competitions, please visit www.progressjuniorgolf.com.

The website, which was set up four years ago to promote the game to the next generation of golfers, is the only portal in the country that also provides information about all the other junior open competitions in the UK.