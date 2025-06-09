Northamptonshire paralympian cheers on top young para-swimmers at National Championships

Maisie Summers-Newton commentates at the British Junior Para Swimming Championships.

Multiple gold medal winning Paralympian Masie Summers-Newton cheered on some of the best young para-swimmers from across the UK at the British Junior Para Swimming Championships this weekend.

She spent two days honing her skills as a commentator at an event she competed at many times early in her career.

“It's lovely to kind of get the experience of commentating and seeing the up-and-coming swimmers”, she said.

“All the swimmers that I got to know when I was doing it at their age, you move through the programme with them. You make those bonds with the swimmers and they're like your little bubble whilst you go away.”

More than 100 young disabled 10 to 18-year-olds took part in the event in Coventry that has been running for more than 20 years. Over the years more than 5,000 talented young disabled people have taken part in the junior swimming programme.

This year the event also welcomed a team from Spain who travelled to swim against those competing from the home nations.

Summers-Newton, 22, was initially nervous as she was stationed alongside Paul Noble who has years of experience behind the microphone.

“I was really apprehensive at the start because Paul's commentated on myself and for as long as I can remember. So he's quite a legend, really, in the commentating world and in the para swimming world. So, when he asked me to help him out, I was a bit honoured.”

Delivered by Activity Alliance in partnership with Swim England it plays a crucial role in creating more opportunities in sport and activity for disabled people.

Hayley Turner’s daughter Iris knocked five seconds off her personal best. She said:

“It's really important to have these events when she's swimming because it gives her something to aim for, gives her that encouragement to work, to get together with everyone else as well. She's got other friends that swim, that have different disabilities, and they really encourage each other, which is really nice.”

Adam Blaze, CEO of Activity Alliance said:

“We know that disabled children and young people often have to sit on the side line and watch their non-disabled friends take part in sport and activity. It’s why inclusive events like the British Junior Para Swimming Championships are so important, and a highlight of our calendar.

“The atmosphere is always fantastic, you see so many fantastic swimmers and it welcomes everyone from those just starting out their competitive journey to those aiming for podium places.

“Everyone belongs in sport and activity, and this competition is a fantastic example of that in action.”

The event is run thanks to an inclusive team of volunteers, an element that Martin Lees, Swim England Para Swimming Development Manager, believes is a highlight.

“We’re getting different people in from all walks of life. Some with various impairments, some without and they are all here to just help out and make a difference. In a traditional swimming competition you don’t get that, so here we’re exposing more people to it, inspiring more people and hopefully the word gets out that para swimming is a really cool sport to get involved in.”