Northamptonshire discus champion selected to represent England

Moyo Stumpenhusen represented Northamptonshire at the 2024 ESAA Championships

U18 discus champion Moyo Stumpenhusen of Rugby & Northampton AC has been selected to represent England at the Växjö Throws International in February 2025.

The event is set to be held at Tipshallen, a purpose built indoor sports facility in Sweden.

Moyo trains with Rugby & Northampton AC at the Moulton College athletics track under the expert guidance of coach Gary Herrington.

Moyo was selected for the England squad from a very strong pool of contenders following on from his achievements in the 2023/24 season, with his best overall performance being a throw of 52.33 metres.

SIAB 2024 held in Wales

Moyo took gold for England at the Schools International Athletics Board competition held last July, as well he secured bronze representing Northamptonshire at the 2024 English Schools Championships, silver at the 2024 England Outdoor Championships, bronze at the 2024 UK Youth Development League National Final and gold at the Northamptonshire County Championships.

England Athletics Team Leader Katie Lambert said:

"Congratulations to all the selected throwers, along with their personal coaches and support teams. We’ve assembled a strong group of throwers who are eager to perform in what promises to be an exciting, inspiring, and exceptional event."

The competition, which features indoor javelin and discus events alongside the traditional shot put, offers a unique and rare challenge. It's crucial to provide our pathway throwers with international competitions and learning opportunities like this one.

Moyo Stumpenhusen previously represented England at the 2024 SIAB competition

"The experiences they gain as part of teams like this will equip them with the knowledge, skills, and experience needed for future age group and senior championships."

Team

Discus

U18: Lawson Capes (PANVAC, Lewis Capes)U18: Moyo Stumpenhusen (Rugby & Northampton, Gary Herrington)U18: Godwin Mutandwa (Dacorum AC, Sebastian Wadlow)U18: Bethany Pendlebury (Trafford AC, Micheal Martin)U18: Gabriella Tcheukam (Croydon Harriers, Chris King)U20: Jacob Foord (Taunton AC, Brett Morse)U20: Debare Alade (Dartford Harriers AC, John Hillier and Pete Wisharp)U20: Nubia Evans-Shields (City of Plymouth, Mark Chapman)U23: Teddy Gannon (WSEH, Garry Power)U23: Dillon Claydon (Blackheath and Bromley Harriers, Gary Herrington)

Shot put (U18)

Lawson Capes (PANVAC, Lewis Capes)Isabelle Stamp (South London Harriers, Anthony Soala-Bell)Alani Dumbuya (Leigh Harriers AC, Simon Forster)Yasmin Baker (Wigan Harriers, Karl Hopper)

Javelin (U20)

Henry Watson (Yate and District AC, Mark Bradford)Harriet Court (Paddock Wood, Mike McNeill)Jessica Howells (Winchester and District AC, Andrew Fisher and Bronwin Carter)