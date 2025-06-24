Northampton's Proaction Martial Arts brings home nine medals from Holland Cup 2025

Proaction Martial Arts students and coaches with their medals after the Holland Cup.

Northampton's Proaction Martial Arts proudly returned from the prestigious Taekwondo Holland Cup 2025 with nine hard-earned medals and a renewed sense of determination from all nine competitors who took part in the event. Held in the Netherlands, the Holland Cup is one of Europe’s top-tier martial arts tournaments, attracting high-level athletes from across the continent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Proaction squad showcased exceptional talent, discipline, and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Six of the competitors earned podium finishes — with standout performances from Alfie Andrews, who secured Gold in 2nd Degree Pre-Junior Patterns and Silver in -45kg Sparring, and Josh McMurdy, who claimed two Silvers in Junior -65kg Sparring and 2nd Degree Patterns.

Additional medal highlights include Summer Kightley – Silver in Pre-Junior Sparring, Lennon Brown – Silver in Pre-Junior Sparring, Josh Manton – Silver in Junior -75kg Sparring and Finn Brown – Bronze in both Patterns and -70kg Junior Sparring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While not all competitors medalled, the team’s coaches were keen to highlight the outstanding effort and growth shown by Blake Taylor, Cian Guest, and Stanley Brown. Each displayed courage and maturity on the international stage — proving that success is about more than results. Their commitment and mindset exemplify the core values of Proaction: lifelong learning, respect, and perseverance.

Proaction students representing England.

Speaking after the event, the Proaction team said: “We couldn’t be prouder. Every single athlete gave their all and represented the club with professionalism and pride. These experiences shape who they are — not just as martial artists, but as young people.”

With the Holland Cup now behind them, the team is already preparing for upcoming competitions, continuing their training with renewed motivation.