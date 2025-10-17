Northampton's Proaction Martial Arts bring home world medals

Proaction Martial Arts representatives for ITF Team England.

Proaction Martial Arts is celebrating an incredible achievement after students proudly represented both their club and Team England at the ITF World Championships last week — returning home with medals, lifetime memories and a legacy at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 5 representatives in the England squad, hailing from Northampton's very own Proaction Martial Arts, they proudly brought home 3 Bronze Medals in both team and individual events. This was the first attendance at this event for these students and a massive mark in the history of the club.

For Proaction, this moment marks more than just sporting success. It’s a testament to years of dedication, discipline, and community spirit that runs through every class, instructor, and student across the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Tom Nicholson shared, “These students are the embodiment of what Proaction stands for — resilience, focus, and a passion for lifelong learning. To see them perform and medal on the world stage is not only an honour for our club but for our entire community.”

The club collectively swells with pride for all the students and particularly these representatives, with many tuning in to watch their performances live streamed. Their participation and achievements reflect the strength of Proaction’s culture: a place where effort is celebrated, growth is encouraged, and every individual is supported to reach their own personal goal and full potential. Beyond medals and accolades, the championships highlighted the power of martial arts to develop confidence, character, and pride — qualities that ripple far beyond the mat.

As Proaction continues to grow across the East of England, these results shine a spotlight on what can be achieved when young people are given the right guidance, environment, and belief in themselves. For those that may not have these same goals, it gives a sense of belonging to a club of excellence, skill and somewhere they can be proud to train and wear the logo with pride.

From local halls to the global arena, Proaction students have shown that with hard work and heart, anything is possible.