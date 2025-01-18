Northampton's Nico Michael Has Midlands Title In His Sights

Event Poster

2025 could be a huge year for Nico Michael (6-0); after recovering from an injury that kept him away from the ring, he is targeting Midlands Area Super Flyweight champion Sean Bruce, but first he will get some much-needed rounds at the Mercure Hotel in Northampton on BCB Promotions 'Fully Loaded' show on February 21st.

The 29-year-old from Northampton last boxed in May against experienced Lithuanian Marius Vysniauskas, where he stepped up to the six-round distance for the first time, winning a wide points decision. After a strong start, the fight really lit up down the stretch as Michael headed into new territory.

"I enjoyed the fight, and going up to six rounds, said Michael; before that night I hadn't even sparred that distance, so yeah, my energy levels did dip a bit, and I know I could have done better. He was very tough, and he came in strong, really going for it, and I loved it. It might sound strange, but I like getting hit and feeling like I have been in a fight.

"I've dealt with the injury, and now I'm ready to get back in there. I kept on weight even though I didn't have a fight scheduled, and now I'm back to the max again. Getting in the rounds with Hamza Uddin has been a great experience, and he said he hadn't been in with anyone like me, so for such a talented prospect to say that shows the level I am training at.

Like the rest of the lineup, Michael trains at the Shoe-Box gym under coach James Conway, and having seen his teammates make the jump into title contention, he is keen to be next in line.

"I have been making a few changes and tweaking my camps a bit, and it's helped keep me on weight. This show is special with so many of us from the gym all on the same card. Everyone's still buzzing from the guys getting on the big televised cards and watching Ben Vaughan against Ekow Essuman; I don't think I have been so passionate watching someone else fight before. It shows how far the gym is coming on, and I know I'm in the right place. This year I want it to be titles and gold; the Midlands belt is the target.

Tickets for 'Fully Loaded' are available now, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP ringside, from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].