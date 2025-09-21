Northampton's Costin gets back to winning ways while Latimer overcomes early scare
Northampton's Costin showed signs of the improvements she has been working on under her new coach, Esham Pickering, with a more active style that saw her willing to trade with her less experienced opponent. Kevin Parker saw the contest 40-36 to Costin, whose focus will now turn to ending 2025 with a belt round her waist.
Doina Costin (3-1-0) 9st 2lbs, Alisha Lewis (0-1-0), 9st 2lbs.
Callum Latimer had to overcome an early scare, suffering a knockdown in the opening round before regrouping and outpointing Naeem Ali 39-37. One of the games' most experienced operators, Ali, in his 150th contest, dropped the 21-year-old with a right hand that caused the Corby man to stumble down to the canvas.
After some key words from Shoe-Box gym owner and coach James Conway at the end of the round, Latimer came back firing, landing a nasty body shot in the second, which forced Ali to take a more defensive approach. After a year out of the ring, a bit of rust could be expected, but Latimer finished the fight strongly, drawing an acknowledging nod from Ali after landing a flurry of punches in the fourth.
Callum Latimer (2-0-0), 10 st 9 lbs, Naeem Ali (3-146-1), 10 st 13 lbs.