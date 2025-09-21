Northampton's Costin gets back to winning ways while Latimer overcomes early scare

DOINA COSTIN

A second shot at a Midlands title awaits Doina Costin, and she warmed up for the clash with Gabriela Strikaityte with an entertaining scrap with Alisha Lewis, who was making her first steps in the pro game on BCB Promotions The New Guard event at the Hangar Venue in Wolverhampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton's Costin showed signs of the improvements she has been working on under her new coach, Esham Pickering, with a more active style that saw her willing to trade with her less experienced opponent. Kevin Parker saw the contest 40-36 to Costin, whose focus will now turn to ending 2025 with a belt round her waist.

Doina Costin (3-1-0) 9st 2lbs, Alisha Lewis (0-1-0), 9st 2lbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Latimer had to overcome an early scare, suffering a knockdown in the opening round before regrouping and outpointing Naeem Ali 39-37. One of the games' most experienced operators, Ali, in his 150th contest, dropped the 21-year-old with a right hand that caused the Corby man to stumble down to the canvas.

DOINA COSTIN

After some key words from Shoe-Box gym owner and coach James Conway at the end of the round, Latimer came back firing, landing a nasty body shot in the second, which forced Ali to take a more defensive approach. After a year out of the ring, a bit of rust could be expected, but Latimer finished the fight strongly, drawing an acknowledging nod from Ali after landing a flurry of punches in the fourth.

Callum Latimer (2-0-0), 10 st 9 lbs, Naeem Ali (3-146-1), 10 st 13 lbs.