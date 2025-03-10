Northampton's Ben Fail impresses on BCB debut

By Paul Webb
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:43 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 08:48 BST
Ben Failplaceholder image
Ben Fail
Queensbury Promotions Ben Fail has had plenty of big show experience, and his class showed in an at-times rough and tough affair with Robin Zamora at the Hangar Venue in Wolverhampton on Saturday Night

The all-southpaw clash was comfortably controlled by Fail, who was ripping in right hands and left hooks to the body as the slightly unorthodox Nicaraguan struggled to land anything of note in return.

After repeat warnings from referee Ryan Churchill, Zamora was deducted a point for use of the head, more from clumsiness than serious intent, and he looked bloodied around the nose at the end of six one-sided rounds with Northampton's Fail winning 60-53.

