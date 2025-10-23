Northampton Women’s Rugby World Cup volunteers rewarded with unique pitchside Twickenham final experience

The hard work of two Franklin’s Gardens volunteers at the Women’s Rugby World Cup was celebrated in front of a record Twickenham crowd at the recent World Cup Final match between England and Canada.

Stacey Moore and Rutendo Mandivenga were respectively Workforce Team and Fan Services volunteers at the Northampton venue. They were at Twickenham as the invited guests of Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery. They were the sponsor of the Official Volunteer Programme at the tournament and wanted to highlight the essential role that volunteers played in making the Rugby World Cup a success.

Stacey and Rutendo were two of 14 volunteers chosen to represent the 1,500 volunteers who worked on the five-week tournament across eight venues in England. The 14 were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond in their roles and leaving a positive legacy in their communities.

Allwyn and World Rugby organised a presentation between the bronze and gold medal matches, pitchside of the hallowed Twickenham turf. The volunteers were given mementoes before being presented to the crowd for a moment of appreciation.

Stacey (front row, far left) and Rutendo (front row, far right) wave to the Twickenham crowd.

Explaining her highlight of the Rugby World Cup experience, Stacey Moore said: “I had many highlights, coming away with the adrenaline of each of the tournament days was incredible, but being part of something that is quite important to me and such a groundbreaking event.

“I learned that there’s much more to volunteering than you expect, and much more than you see on the telly. That was a real eye-opener for me, how much goes on and how much is needed to be involved in a tournament like this.”

Rutendo Mandivenga added that for her, the volunteering experience was hugely beneficial:

“I’ve gained a lot of confidence, speaking to people and interacting with everyone. My teamworking skills have also improved because I have worked with so many people, so it’s been really good and amazing to be part of such a landmark event in women’s sport.”

With over 82,000 fans attending the Final, the crowd was the biggest ever for a rugby game, and in line with it being the best attended Women’s Rugby World Cup ever. The volunteering programme was groundbreaking too, with two-thirds of the roles filled by women and 23% under the age of 30.

The volunteering programme was supported by Allwyn’s Social Value Fund. Part of Allwyn’s commitment to operate The National Lottery in an environmentally and socially responsible way, the annual £1 million fund supports initiatives that create a positive legacy, enabling individuals and communities to thrive.

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive Officer of National Lottery operator, Allwyn, said: "We’ve seen that one of the most significant amplifiers of the impact of National Lottery funding is the voluntary sector. A key area of focus for us is supporting innovation and learning.

“That is why we were delighted that Allwyn’s Social Value Fund supported World Rugby in delivering a groundbreaking volunteer programme involving over 1,500 passionate individuals, many young people, first-time volunteers, and an impressively high proportion of women.

“These numbers redefined what it means to be a rugby volunteer and signal the power of the sport to engage and inspire a next generation of changemakers. We were delighted to have been able to bring volunteer representatives to the World Cup Final and give them the recognition and thanks they deserve on Twickenham’s iconic pitch. Together, we not only delivered a tournament, we delivered long-lasting impact in Northampton."

Both Rutendo and Stacey were asked what message they would give to those who have never tried volunteering before.

Rutendo said, “Definitely do it. I’m a first-time volunteer, and it was amazing. It's something you can take throughout your life and tell your kids you were involved in. I would encourage anyone to volunteer, to get out of their comfort zone and try something new.”

Stacey added, “Just go for it if you get the chance to volunteer, don’t even think about it. It’s fulfilling and joyful, and you meet so many new people that you wouldn’t come across in your day-to-day life. And you learn so much about other people - where they are and what they have brought to volunteering. Do it, you won’t regret it.”