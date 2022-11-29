GBR's Andrew Stamp on his way to becoming Team All-Around World Champion

Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy (NTGA) gymnast Andrew Stamp, 20, is celebrating after recording the highest placed finish of a British male in the Olympic era and becoming Team All-Around World Champion at the Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

After a string of World medals as a junior Stamp went on to qualify for the semi-finals in his first two appearances at a senior World Championships in 2019 and 2021 respectively but went one step further in Sofia by making the final eight and eventually finishing fourth.

Stamp scored 57.990 has he competed first in the final and stayed in the medal positions until the penultimate routine where he was eventually edged out of a podium finish by just 0.49.

Speaking after the final, which was eventually won by New Zealand’s Dylan Schmidt, Stamp said:

“Competing in my first ever senior World final was an absolute honour and a day I didn’t think I would see so soon in my career. To finish in fourth place was beyond my expectations but to fulfil that dream has been incredible and I couldn’t be happier.

Following his individual performance Andrew then competed in the Team All-Around Final which saw Great Britain victorious for the first time, with a tie-break decision declaring Great Britain winners ahead of the USA. Stamp added:

“To top off the biggest day ever competing with the team to become Team All-Around World Champions was insane and something I will never forget.”

“I really couldn’t have done it without everyone who has helped me along the way and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support. I’m excited to see what next year brings but for now I am going to enjoy this success.”

Stamp’s personal coach Harvey Smith, who was at the event in his role as National coach, said:

“Making the top eight in the World is an incredible achievement on its own, Andrew is the first British man to do that in 13 years, but to perform how he did in the final showed great composure and maturity. I’m sure it took a few people by surprise but we know what he is capable of and I’m delighted that he was able to produce it in a World final.

“It was great to see everyone back home cheering him on and I know that he has inspired a lot of people. Andrew has well and truly made his mark on the senior World stage and I’m really looking forward to what’s to come for him.”

This caps a fruitful few months for Stamp after he was crowned men’s British Champion for the first time last month. Attention will now turn to Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 which includes a home World Championships next year as the flagship event heads to Birmingham in November 2023.

Following on from the senior event in Sofia, the Trampoline World Age Group Championships welcomed the World’s best young trampolinists from 41 nations in what is the elite World junior competition for trampolining.

A trio of Northampton youngsters were selected to represent Great Britain with Will Sheridan (16), Ellie Vassel (16) and Savanna Wootton (13) all competing at their first World event.

It was Savanna Wootton who shone brightest as she scored 90.93 in the women’s 13-14 years category, qualifying for the final in 6th place before eventually finishing 7th with a score of 47.91. Savanna then teamed up with Ella Bahamondes-Tedham (Jumpers Trampoline Club) in the synchronised event to finish 14th.

Ellie Vassel competed in a 65-strong field of gymnasts in the women’s 15-16 years category, scoring 91.00 which saw her finish as the top scoring British team member in 22nd.

An unfortunate error in the second routine for British Champion Will Sheridan left him out of contention on this occasion with his score of 65.66 placing him 50th in the men’s 15-16 years. However, he teamed up with Liverpool’s Max Middleton in the synchronised event to register a very respectable 4th place finish, just missing out on a podium place.