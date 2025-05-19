Northampton teenager makes his MotoGP debut in the BTC class

Jensen Bishop

Northampton racer Jensen Bishop (15) will be competing in the British Talent Cup (BTC) support class at the Silverstone round of the UK MotoGP event this weekend.

This is Jensen's first year racing on larger tracks and on the more powerful Honda NSF 250cc motorcycle having moved up from the British MIni bikes Championship where he finished in 4th place last year. Jensen will be riding for the Wilson Racing Team who are one of the most highly experienced and best regarded teams in this championship.

The other British Talent Cup races run as a support championship within the British Superbikes events but this round is run as part of the MotoGP weekend. The BTC championship is designed for the best 14-17 year old racers in the country to compete and be coached under the Road to MotoGP Programme.

Jensen Bishop with his Wilson Racing NSF 250cc race bike.

Jensen goes to Quinton House School in Northampton and the added challenge for him is he is also sitting GCSE's at the moment. He even has one this Friday morning but will be on track only two hours after this finishes for the first official free practice session!