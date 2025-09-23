Northampton Rugby fanatic shines as key volunteer at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Rutendo in action as an Allwyn sponsored volunteer at Women's Rugby World Cup 2025

A rugby enthusiast from Northampton played her part on the global stage during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, thanks to sponsorship of the volunteer programme at the tournament by Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery.

Rutendo Mandivenga, whose brother Brendan has played international rugby for Zimbabwe, was a Fan Services Volunteer for the tournament. She guided fans to their seats, answered queries about the match day, acted as a welcoming face around the stadium and helped to make the day memorable for those attending.

The appointment was part of the official Volunteer Programme, delivered in partnership with tournament sponsor Allwyn, which is backing more than 1,500 volunteers across England, with two-thirds of the roles filled by women.

Mandivenga said: “I was absolutely thrilled! It was such a special opportunity to be part of a global event happening right here in Northampton, and I feel proud to have been selected.

“It means a lot as rugby has always been close to me because of my family, especially watching my brother play at such a high level. Being involved shows that the sport is for everyone.

“Having worked at a school and seen firsthand how it is important for girls to feel included in sport, I know how powerful visibility can be.

“Hopefully, more young girls saw women taking part in different roles around the tournament and feel inspired to get involved themselves.”

Her new voluntary role for the tournament has inspired her, she explained: “It has opened my eyes to all the different ways you can be part of rugby beyond being on the field and playing.

“I'd love to continue volunteering at future tournaments or even get involved in grassroots initiatives.

“I'm incredibly excited as it feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can't wait to soak up the atmosphere and contribute to making the tournament a success.”

The volunteering programme is being supported by Allwyn’s Social Value Fund. The annual £1 million fund backs initiatives as part of Allwyn’s commitment to operate The National Lottery in an environmentally and socially responsible way.

Thanks to the support of Allwyn, all volunteers participated in enhanced training programmes to help prepare them for their roles. This included team-building exercises, venue-specific briefings, and wider online learning modules including customer service – ensuring every fan enjoyed a world-class experience.

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive Officer of National Lottery operator, Allwyn, added: "Allwyn's Social Value Fund supports initiatives that create a positive legacy, enabling individuals and communities to thrive.

“We know that volunteers are the beating heart of sports events across the UK, which is why we are so excited to support the extraordinary volunteer programme at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

“Over 1,500 passionate individuals are stepping up to make a real difference, including many young people, first-time volunteers, and an impressively high proportion of women.

“Together, we are not only delivering a tournament, we are delivering long-lasting impact."