Northampton Martial Arts recognised for their services within community

Representatives from Northampton Martial Arts at the NL Awards

Northampton Martial Arts club made it to the finals of the Northants Life Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Martial Arts were nominated for awards at the NL Awards this week.

The club received nominations for two categories - Best Gym/Fitness Business & Best Indoor Activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the nominations, the Northampton based club were looking for votes to get them to the finals of the awards ceremony.

Northampton Martial Arts Coach Paul with awards

Following over 40,000 votes between hundreds of businesses with Northamptonshire, the club were successful in being whittled down to the top 5 in both categories.

Representatives of Northampton Martial Arts attended the finals of the NL Awards ceremony, hosted at the Chester House Estate on Thursday evening.

During a great evening celebrating and surrounded by other brilliant businesses and charities, the club were delighted to achieve 2nd place for Best Indoor Activity and 3rd place for Best Gym/Fitness Business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being placed top 3, not once but twice across 100’s of businesses within the county is an amazing achievement for the club.

Next year they are hoping to be crowned top spot winners.

Northampton Martial Arts is a club that offers sessions in Kickboxing, Karate and Fitness to the local community.

The club established in 2008 and based at the Frank Bruno Centre are always happy to welcome newcomers to the club.

Anyone interested in attending sessions can contact 07988619159 or message via socials @northamptonmartialarts