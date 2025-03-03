Northampton Ladies R&R Boxing Club achieves England Boxing Level 2 coaching award

Ladies R&R Boxing Coaches

Tara Clift, Head coach & founder of Northamptons Ladies Rough & Ready Boxing Club, successfully passed her level 2 coaching course with England Boxing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This now means the Ladies only boxing club can now introduce sparring sessions.

Having successfully achieved Level 2 England Boxing Coaching Certificate, Ladies Rough & Ready Boxing Club has now introduced sparring sessions at the club. Without a level 2 award, this couldn't happen so the club is delighted with this achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ladies only boxing club, based in Spring Lane, Northampton continues to grow in success. They now have a level 2 female coach (Tara Clift), two level 1 female coaches (Caroline White & Adriana Smet) and another up and coming coach (Liv Neagoe) who is set to complete level 1 by the end of this year, bringing the total number to four professionally trained coaches, certified and affiliated with England Boxing.

Ladies Rough & Ready Boxing Club successfully achieves England Boxing Level 2 Coaching Award.

This has been a huge achievement for the club as the Level 2 course wasn't easy at all. Now the club can carry out sparring sessions which couldn't happen without a Level 2 coach.The club has been running since June 2023 and has grown in members since they first opened.

This is a unique, safe, ladies only environment focusing on teaching female teenagers and women via female only boxing coaches.It's been a great success and the club is growing in members each week.

The club welcomes beginners and advanced and they also provide equipment such as gloves, skipping ropes & focus mitts so ladies don't have to purchase anything to get started. The club is aimed at supporting a wide variety of female teenagers and women from varying backgrounds. They have a mix of female coaches with a variety of skills & experience. Tara, head coach is also a kickboxing instructor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline, coaching assistant is a former taekwondo instructor and Adriana, coaching assistant is also a kickboxer.The sessions are held every Saturday at 08:30 and every Tuesday at 18:15 at Rough & Ready Gym in Spring Lane in Northampton. The first lesson is free.The club is now seeking sponsorship from local Northampton businesses to enable the purchase of uniforms for the ladies.

Saturday morning session

Any local businesses interested in supporting Ladies Rough & Ready Boxing Club will have their logo applied to the uniforms, Facebook page, Instagram page and poster & fliers.Please contact [email protected] if interested in sponsoring the club so they can continue providing skills and self defence to female teenagers and women in Northampton.