Northampton knockout specialist Ben Fail is ticking over nicely

Ben Fail (8-0 5KO's) has title fights in his sights, and the popular Queensbury Promotions signed talent is looking to bank more rounds in preparation, as he is set to feature on BCB Promotions 'March Madness' on Saturday night live on BoxNation.

The 28-year-old super welterweight from Northampton is unbeaten in eight and has already successfully completed two eight-rounders as well as knocking out dangerous gatekeeper Serge Ambomo.

Fail turned pro back in 2020, but after recovering from a lengthy hand injury, his career really started to get going three years later, and he has kept active ever since. A quality amateur, reaching the 2018 Elite Middleweight final and winning gold at the Haringey Box Cup in 2016, Fail now trains out of the world-famous Peacock Gym in London.

"I'm ready for that step-up fight now, said Fail. This one will be a tick over just to keep me sharp, and I'm looking forward to boxing on my first BCB show. I've known Errol Johnson my whole career. It has been one of my best camps; I've had great sparring at the Peacocks gym. Being on BoxNation, I am over the moon. It's a privilege to be on another big card again."

Boxing is very much in the family for Fail, as his twin Carl is also a talented pro unbeaten in ten fights himself, and unlike some other famous boxing siblings, the pair never spar. Whenever the Fail twins box, they carry an autism logo on their shorts in support of a cause close to their heart and recently had their first go as pundits on another BoxNation show at the York Hall.

"My cousin's son has autism, and he's like a little brother to us both. It has really opened our eyes to the cause, and we want to make as many people as aware as possible. We never spar, and there is no rivalry; we just want to push and support each other. I really enjoyed doing the commentary; it was good and something we would do again, but now I'm just focused on this fight and putting on a big performance."

The stacked card sees fellow Queensbury stablemate Joe Bourne make his professional debut along with BCB's Ollie Cooper (9-0) and Ryan Woolridge (11-0). Brandon Bethell (4-1), James Griffiths (7-0), Mia Holland (1-0), Jack Finlan (1-0), and Jack Wyn Roberts complete the card.

Final remaining tickets are available now, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].