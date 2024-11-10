Northampton Kickboxer Dospinescu dominates

By Paul Francis
Contributor
Published 10th Nov 2024, 21:59 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:25 BST
Grand Champion success for young Northampton Kickboxer.

Northampton Martial Arts club travelled to Peterborough last weekend for the Peterborough Open Championships.

The Kickboxing tournament was one of 3 in a series across the year.

Three fighters from NMA took part and were successful to come home with podium places.

Dan wins SilverDan wins Silver
Dan wins Silver

Ryan Dospinescu, aged 6, was victorious by winning gold in his division, and also became grand champion for his division following 3 consecutive victories throughout the tournament series.

Older brother, Dario Dospinescu was also successful by achieving a silver medal in his division.

Team mate Dan Berry joined the success by also achieving a silver medal in his division.

Coach Paul Francis said "Our small team of 3 all performed brilliantly and gave it their all despite some tough challenges. Their performances and success was a result of the hours and commitment they put into their training".

If anyone is interested in starting martial arts, they can book a free session at https://forms.office.com/r/AtKZchFeC6.

