Northampton favourite Derek Redmond tops poll for sporting speakers

The track star is named in top ten best speakers in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the UK gears up for a thrilling second half of 2025, sports enthusiasts are set to enjoy a lineup of world-class events.

From the electrifying atmosphere of Wimbledon to the high-speed excitement of the British Grand Prix, the nation's sporting calendar is brimming with anticipation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In parallel, businesses and event planners are seeking to elevate their gatherings by engaging top-tier sporting motivational speakers.

Champions Speakers

A recent poll by Champions Speakers has spotlighted the UK's top 20 sporting speakers, offering a wealth of talent to inspire and motivate audiences.

Champions Speakers' curated list features a diverse array of personalities who have excelled in various sports, each bringing unique insights and experiences.

Those winning gold, silver and bronze are:

GOLD: Toto Wolff - Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is a sought-after sporting motivational speaker due to his extensive and successful career in motorsports and business.

SILVER: Jill Scott - Acclaimed English footballer with over 16 years of experience as a Lioness and more than 150 international appearances. Top TV pundit now too.

BRONZE: Derek Redmond - Leading motivational speaker for international events due to his decorated athletic career, including European and World Championship successes, and his impactful personal story of overcoming adversity, notably at the 1992 Olympics.

Jack Hayes from Champions Speakers emphasises the growing demand for sporting figures who can connect with business professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "In today's fast-paced corporate environment, our clients are increasingly seeking speakers who not only inspire but also provide actionable insights. The athletes on our list have faced immense pressure and adversity, making their experiences invaluable for any audience aiming to enhance performance and resilience.

“As the UK enters this golden summer of sport, integrating a top sporting speaker into your event can provide a unique and inspiring experience. Whether you're hosting a corporate conference, team-building session, or client engagement event, the lessons drawn from elite athletes' journeys can offer valuable perspectives on achieving excellence, overcoming challenges, and fostering teamwork.

Major Sporting Events in the Second Half of 2025

The latter part of 2025 promises a series of landmark sporting events that will captivate audiences worldwide:

The Championships, Wimbledon (30 June – 13 July) – The prestigious tennis tournament returns, featuring top global talent competing on the iconic grass courts.

– The prestigious tennis tournament returns, featuring top global talent competing on the iconic grass courts. British Grand Prix at Silverstone (3–6 July) – Motorsport fans can look forward to high-speed action at one of the most celebrated circuits in Formula 1.

– Motorsport fans can look forward to high-speed action at one of the most celebrated circuits in Formula 1. The Open Championship at Royal Portrush (17–20 July) – Golf enthusiasts will witness elite players vying for the Claret Jug in Northern Ireland's scenic setting.

– Golf enthusiasts will witness elite players vying for the Claret Jug in Northern Ireland's scenic setting. Women's Rugby World Cup in England (22 August – 27 September) – A historic tournament showcasing the best of women's rugby across various UK venues.

Elevate Your Event with a Sporting Speaker

For more information on booking a speaker from the top 20 list, visit Champions Speakers. Their team can assist in selecting the perfect speaker to align with your event's objectives and audience.

Toto Wolff Jill Scott Derek Redmond Kevin Keegan Gail Emms Jason Robinson Tanni Grey-Thompson Dave Brailsford Sir Andrew Strauss Viv Anderson John Barnes Sarina Wiegman Stuart Pearce Mark Foster Cath Bishop Sir Tony "AP" McCoy Susie Wolff Steve Redgrave Laura Kenny Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards