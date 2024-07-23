Northampton brings home kickboxing championship cup with 10 gold medals
The Northampton Martial Arts students competed in the ECKA Cup - a kickboxing tournament made up of various clubs striving to win the overall team cup.
The team led by coach Paul Francis fought to success in individual divisions, walking away with 10 gold medals, 11 silver medals and three bronze medals.
The small team were victorious in becoming overall cup winners amongst other clubs battling out for the top spot and prize.
Paul: "I am very proud of each and every one of our fighters who performed brilliantly.
"Some of our team were first time competitors, and have proven themselves as worthy fighters with a bright future.
"Last year we fell short by just two points to winning the overall championship cup, so by winning it this year has demonstrated perseverance and improvement."
If anyone is interested in joining Northampton Martial Arts who are based in the Weston Favell area of Northampton, they offer free taster sessions. You can book online or by contacting 07988 619159.
