Northampton boxing star Cameron claims another big win

Chantelle Cameron insists she still has a lot to work on after defeating Jessica Gonzalez at York Hall in London on Saturday night.

The Northampton boxing star dominated the 10-round bout against the Mexican, eventually earning the decision with scores of 100-89 and 100-98 twice.

It means Cameron has now added the vacant WBC silver championship to her IBO women's lightweight crown.

And the 27-year-old is able to boast a blemish-free professional record, having won all eight of her fights to date.

"Not the cleanest or tidiest of fights but a win is a win," Cameron wrote on Instagram after the contest.

"Lots to work on. 8-0 #andstill#andthenew #IBO #wbcsilver #champ #northampton #whambam #theonlywayisup

"Thanks to everyone who has sent me lovely messages and showing their support ❤️❤️ & everyone who travelled down to watch me fight. Your support makes it all worth it."