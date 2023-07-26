Northampton boxer to compete for European welterweight title this weekend

A boxer who trains in Northampton is poised to compete for the vacant WBO European welterweight title this weekend.

Eithan James will face Lancashire’s experienced James Moorcroft, in what promises to be an exciting but potentially gruelling ten round battle, at the International Centre in Telford on Saturday (July 29).

James said: "Winning a title like this has been my goal for some time. Probably since I started learning to box aged seven.

Eithan James in boxing action

"This is hopefully the first of many titles that I will win and retain. It’s my second ten-round fight but certainly a major step-up for me against a tough opponent.

"My training camp has been good with more sparring than ever before and including a session abroad at Bailey’s Gym in Fuerteventura. Now I’ve just got to do it."

The 220year-old, who is coached by James Conway at Shoe-Box Northampton, has had 76 amateur fights losing only five before turning professional to join Frank Warren’s stable in 2019.

As an amateur he won five national titles and was a boxing gold medallist at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games as well as twice being a Tri-Nations and Haringey Box Cup winner. A trained roofer, James is grateful that sponsorship now allows him to concentrate full time on boxing.

Eithan in Fuerteventura training camp

Opponent James Moorcroft, 30, has won 19 of his 21 bouts since starting to fight as a professional in 2017.

James has a simple message for his opponent. He added: "I intend to remain undefeated. I plan to win this match. I’m younger, fitter, tougher and more talented than you.