NHS badminton group on their way to Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

L to R back: Victor Chuks-Spencer, Colin Toal, Lisa Calvert, retired head coach Julian Robertson, Musa Ncube. L to R front: Waffa Malik, Kat David and Robbie Watson.

Northampton-based Team GB Head Olympic Badminton Coach Julian Robertson has come out of retirement to coach his next Olympic team.

Northampton local Julian and NHFT badminton pros Colin Toal, Musa Ncube, Waffa Malik, Lisa Calvert, Robbie Watson, Kat David and Victor Chuks-Spencer hit the courts recently.

This was Julian’s first time setting foot back on a badminton court since his retirement last year. Julian was so impressed with their raw talent and masterful shots, it didn’t take much convincing for him to come out of retirement.

Julian very humbly told us about his impressive career spanning 18 years playing internationally, representing Team GB in the Olympics and Commonwealth games, winning Commonwealth and European Championship medals. In addition to his 20 years as Team GB Head Badminton Coach, nurturing many generations of Team GB badminton players.

Julian shared his tips and coached us through various drills to help our technique and game. While five year old Lou Lou David gave commentary at the side lines and filmed some serious badminton action.

Julian had heard from Colin’s brother, how much we were all enjoying playing badminton together and getting people involved who had hardly played before. He kindly took out the time to play with us, appreciating that we all work in healthcare.

The idea to come together and play came as a way to de-stress outside of work and the above mentioned healthcare professionals all working in mental health, recognised the great value in this and ensuring to make time for such activities. As the benefits of any sport or exercise are well known for our wellbeing, but even better still when it’s with friends. In fact, the more we’ve played, the more we’ve enjoyed it and now feel Olympic ready! Los Angeles 2028 Games here we come!