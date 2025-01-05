New running community takes Northants by storm

By Samuel Arksey
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 22:17 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 07:28 GMT
Obligatory mince pie & lucozade breakObligatory mince pie & lucozade break
Launched recently, the Northants Running Community is an inclusive running community where all paces and faces are welcome.

Our mission is to bring together runners of all abilities to connect, challenge themselves, and enjoy the benefits of running, whether for fitness, fun, or friendship.

Running has the nation hooked, but who enjoys running on their own?

nrc. launched when hosting a mass half marathon on 29 December, drawing runners from across the area for an inspiring day of camaraderie and achievement.

Thumbs up for nrc.Thumbs up for nrc.
Building on this momentum, nrc. will be hosting quarterly half marathon events, weekly Sunday long runs, and a range of social gatherings to foster a sense of community among runners in Northamptonshire.

Don't get left behind. Join the community, run the moment.

