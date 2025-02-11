National gold for Northampton high-flier

Liam (centre) takes gold

Northampton has a new national champion.

Liam Mumbure took the England Athletics Indoor U15 high jump title at the weekend in Sheffield. (8th February)

His jump of 1m 84 was not only an astonishing 19cm improvement on his previous personal best, but makes him the current number one in the UK. It also places him in the top 25 in the all-time indoor UK rankings.

High jump coach, Claire Dimond, said, “I think his performance and attitude was exceptional. Having never been to an England Athletics championships before, he took the Call Room, the size of the venue and dealing with the different officials all in his stride.”

Once Liam cleared 1.81 it was the gamechanger in the competition, as he took the lead for the first time. He finished 3cm ahead of his nearest rival, clearing 1.84 on his third and final attempt.

Moulton School pupil, Liam, showed athletic potential from an early age, but began to flourish as an all-rounder when he joined Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club at the age of 9. His sprints coach, Matthew Thomas, puts his huge improvement down to a very good winter of strength and conditioning: “Liam has shown remarkable dedication and perseverance, braving the chilly winter nights at Moulton while managing his school and football commitments. His hard work truly shines through in this outstanding achievement!”

Let’s keep our eyes open for this soaring new talent.