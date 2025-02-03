Moulton School and Science College student claims Anglian Cross Country title

By Jake Rudkin Wilson
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 19:01 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST
Elsie Rudkin-Wilson chasing 1st place.
Elsie Rudkin-Wilson chasing 1st place.
Moulton School and Science College student Elsie Rudkin-Wilson continued her phenomenal rise in cross country running, winning the Minor Girls race at the Anglian Schools Cross Country Championships at Woodbridge School, Suffolk.

Representing Northamptonshire and Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club, Elsie earned her place after being crowned Northamptonshire County Champion earlier this year. The Woodbridge course is known for its steep ascents, but Elsie handled the challenge with strength and determination.

She started fast, staying in the front pack, before making a decisive move in the final section to take the lead. A powerful kick in the last 300 metres sealed an impressive 1st place finish.

This marks a huge step forward in Elsie’s season, having already helped her team to silver at the Midland Counties Road Relays.

