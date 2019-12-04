Wakely 'over the moon' after signing new deal at Northants

Alex Wakely has signed a new one-year deal that will keep him at Northants until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Wakely is the longest serving player in the squad and will enter his 13th year for Northants in 2020.

The 31-year-old stepped down as club captain last season but was still able to celebrate a promotion to Specsavers County Championship Division One.

And Wakely said: “I’m over the moon to sign a new contract with my boyhood club.

"I love this club to bits and can’t wait to be a part of the next couple of years which look really exciting

“I missed the 2014 season in Division One (due to injury) so I am chomping at the bit to have a go."

Wakely was hugely influential as skipper, leading Northants to two T20 titles.

And he said: “I’m very proud of what I have achieved as captain but I want to prove to myself that I can score the runs I should do as batsman.

"I haven’t banged out the big hundreds which I know I should be able to, so I’m looking to put that right over the next couple of years.

"I want to be part of a winning team and this group of players certainly has what it takes to win another trophy.”

Wakely has been a staple on the teamsheet in all three formats for several years and was quick to recognise the impact of the support the side receive at the County Ground.

He said: “It’s an uncertain time for cricket at the moment but one thing is for sure and that is that Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is a great place and people have worked very hard over the last few years to get it that way.

"The support we have is phenomenal and I know next year will be no different.

"There really is no better place to play T20 than under lights with a full house at Wantage Road.”