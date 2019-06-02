'Poor dismissals' cost County on first day against Glamorgan

Adam Rossington admits there were some 'poor dismissals' as Northants were bowled out for just 209 on the first day of their clash with Glamorgan.

Rossington did manage to rack up 77 from 114 balls, hitting 10 fours in the process.



But no other player passed Josh Cobb's 31 as Glamorgan took control during Sunday's action.



Marchant de Lange took four for 64 and Michael Hogan grabbed three for 39 to leave Northants, who had lost the toss, on the back foot.



And Rossington said: “It was tough early on, the ball did a bit but we gave them a few wickets with some poor dismissals.



“They bowled well but Josh and I tried to score when we could and eek out a score to keep us in the game.



“Marchant got it through well and got it swinging all day - he bowled nicely."



Glamorgan finished a rain-affected day five without loss.



And de Lange said: “There was something in the wicket, a green-tinge there, which is good to see, and the boys turned up and hit proper lengths because sometimes you can get carried away.



“It’s nice to make the batsmen jump around a bit but the wicket played really well and there was some swing as well.



“Adam played positively and I was thinking 260 all out but we came back and fought strongly."