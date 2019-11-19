Northampton swimmer Summers-Newton nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality award

Northampton swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton is celebrating after being nominated for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award for 2019.

The 17-year-old Northampton Swimming Club member is one of 10 nominees for the prestigious award, having won three medals at the World Para-swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Centre in September.

The teenager set a new world record in the Women’s SM6 200m individual medley, touching home in 2:57.24 to shave 0.75 seconds off her existing world record she set in Glasgow earlier in the year.

Reflecting on her gold medal at the World Para-swimming Championships at the recent British Swimming Awards, Summers-Newton told swimming.org: “That night was just amazing. The experience of racing in front of a home crowd as well was just brilliant.”

It is the second year in a row that Summers-Newton, also won a silver in the 100m breaststroke and a bronze in the 100m freestyle at the World Para-swimming Championships, has been shortlisted for the BBC award.

The winner of the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award will be revealed at the Radio 1 Teen Awards at the BBC Television Centre in London on Sunday, November 24.

All 10 nominees will also be invited to attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony which will be held in Aberdeen on Sunday, December 15.

BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2019 shortlist: Charlie Aldridge (cycling); Caitlin Beevers (rugby league); Sky Brown (skateboarding); Caroline Dubois (boxing); Josh Hill (golf); Bethany Paull (artistic gymnastics); Aaliyah Powell (taekwondo); Ottilie Robinson-Shaw (kayaking); Toni Shaw (para-swimming); Maisie Summers-Newton (para-swimming)