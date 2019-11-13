Northampton fighter Fail sets sights on Olympic bid

Northampton middleweight Carl Fail looks to boost his Olympic hopes in Serbia this month.

The 22-year-old from Far Cotton ABC tore his bicep during the Feliks Stamm tournament in May and in his absence, Mark Dickinson went to the European and World Championships.

He made early exits at both and with Scotland’s Sean Lazzerini also missing out on medals, Fail steps back in for this month’s Golden Belt tournament in Serbia.

It starts on November 26, with the race to go to the Olympic qualifiers wide open, and Fail is determined to prove he is Britain’s No.1.

The qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics get underway early next year and southpaw Fail, silver medallist at the EU Championship 12 months ago, said: “I need to come back with gold.

“If I win gold in Serbia there’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to the Olympic qualifiers. I need to get the coaches believing in me.

“This is a big opportunity for me. The coaches have told me that.

“I believe I’m the best middleweight in Britain and it’s up to me to prove it to them.

“The coaches have told me it’s wide open.

“I have let it slip in the last few months and people who aren’t as good as me have had a chance.

“I tore my bicep six weeks before the Europeans and I did think I might get a shot at the Worlds.

“I didn’t go, but I didn’t let it bother me. I haven’t sat around feeling sorry for myself.

“The qualifiers are around the corner now and I have to go out there and perform to my best.

“I have to go out there and prove I’m No 1.

“Every day I’m thinking about being on top of that podium with the gold medal around my neck.

“I’m training five and six days a week in Sheffield, London and Northampton. I haven’t missed a session for months.

“It’s down to me to give it everything I’ve got and if I’m the best I can be, I’m confident I will get the gold medal.”