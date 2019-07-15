IN PICTURES: Hamilton a record breaker as he wins his sixth British Grand Prix at Silverstone

The reigning world champion strengthened his grip on this year's competition as he beat team-mates Valtteri Bottas into second place.

The pair, who race for the Brackley-based Merecedes team, dominated proceedings at the Northamptonshire track.

Hamilton's sixth win surpassed the previous record he shared with Jim Clark and Alain Prost, and it meant a lot to him to achieve it.

"It's one of the single most incredible feelings and special moments an athlete can have," said Hamilton.

"I come here and I've got this incredible support. They always talk about how much it lifts you up and it's a huge amount of energy but a lot of weight comes with that, a lot of responsibility.

So I just really, really wanted to deliver."

On the slowing down lap, he pulled over and picked up a Union flag from a marshal.

"When you achieve something like that and you see all those British flags, I was looking the whole time for a flag - 'someone give me a flag' - because one day I'm going to be able to look back and I'll have that picture of me in the car with that flag and I'll always be able to smile until my dying day."

