Chantelle Cameron targeting win over Sanchez in a bid to set up world title chance against Katie Taylor

Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron is out to prove she’s the best in the world this weekend.

The 28-year-old knows victory over Anahi Esther Sanchez at London'#s York Hall on Saturday night will leave her on the brink of fighting for world titles at two weights.

Cameron is already the mandatory challenger for the WBC lightweight title, and beating Sanchez would leave her in the same position up at super-lightweight.

Katie Taylor is Cameron’s target and the former Far Cotton amateur sees the fight with Sanchez as a chance to create more interest in that match.

The fight with Sanchez will be screened on ESPN in America and Cameron is determined to put on a show for a massive audience.

She said: “I want people to know I’m the best. I want to show people the level I’m at."

Irish fighter Taylor became a two-weight world champion last weekend with a points win over Christina Linardatou at the Manchester Arena, and Cameron is desperate for the chance to take her on.

“Katie never mentions me when she talks about future opponents – even though I’m her mandatory for the lightweight title," said Cameron.

“They seem to think I don’t have a big profile, but I’m better known here than most of her opponents.

“They are coming up with excuses not to fight me. If that fight happens, I’m going to shock the world.

“Katie knows I’m on her toes. She knows I’m a threat.”

Cameron was outstanding in her last fight, a dominant points win over knockout specialist Anisha Basheel in July, and said: “That was my best performance so far, but I feel this will be the fight of my career so far.

“I feel the better the opponent is, the better I will be. Sanchez is a former world champion and has been in with good fighters. I want to get her out of there.”