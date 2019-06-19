Cameron's big battle with Basheel has been switched

The WBC final eliminator between Northampton's Chantelle Cameron and Anisha Basheel has been switched to a new date and venue.

Cameron was due to clash with Basheel at York Hall on Friday, June 28, but the bout will now take place in Brentwood on Saturday, July 20 – live on ESPN+.

However, Cameron insists the delay will not have any impact on her chances of a victory that would most likely lead to a huge fight against Ireland's Katie Taylor.

Cameron said: “This short delay doesn’t really affect my camp. It just gives me more time to practice the tactics.

“I’ll come off the boil for a day or two and then once I get back in there I’ll have improved even more and got even stronger, so I’m looking at it as a positive.

“Brentwood is easier to get to for my fans and the fact it’s on a Saturday night means people won’t have to leave work early.

"All in all, it should be easier for my fans to get there and support me.”