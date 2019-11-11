Cameron makes it 12 out of 12 as she sees off former world champion Sanchez

Chantelle Cameron notched up the 12th victory of her professional career as she claimed a unanimous points decision win over Anahi Ester Sanchez in London.

The Northampton boxer proved to be too good for the former world super lightweight champion at York Hall on Saturday.

Cameron was delighted with the victory and again called for the chance to now fight for a world title, either against Ireland's Katie Taylor or the USA's Jessica McCaskill.

The 28-year-old, who has a 100 per cent record as a professional, believes she has proved she is good enough to perform on the world stage.

Following Saturday's victory against the Argentine, Cameron posted on Instagram: "Another win. Was a tough one but taken a step up in levels and shown I'm up there with the world class opposition.

"A lot taken away from fight and massive respect to Sanchez... now let's make those world title fights Katie or Jessica."

Speaking after the bout, Cameron added: "She was really tough but that’s why she’s a three-time world champion. I just mixed it with a three-time world champion!

“Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis kept telling me to box and it’s hard to get used to because naturally, I just want to hit them!”

Cameron is now a part of the MTK Global stable, and she reserved some special words of thanks on Instagram for her trainers Moore and Travis.

"The biggest thank you to @jamiemoore777 and @nigeltraviscc for saving my career and helping me get back into the ring this year," said Cameron.

"If it wasn’t for you two guys I probably would be working a 9-5,and thank you to @mtkglobal for getting me these opportunities and putting me in these positions."