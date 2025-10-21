Local grassroots football team fundraiser
The team annually take on a challenge to raise key funds to cover the cost of kit, coats, equipment and additional training sessions.
The whole team this year will take on the challenge to complete a grand total of 250 miles over three disciplines running, rowing and cycling.
60 miles running
60 miles rowing
130 miles biking
Each team member will cover the following distances (dodgy knees can exchange running for biking with the coaches) 19 team members, including coaches, would cover :
Run - 3.15m (5k)
Row - 3.15m (5k)
Bike - 6.84m (10k)
They will be supported by NSB with use of their gym and machines for the evening with some running around to Astro too!
Any donation or sponsorship is greatly appreciated by the coaches and players ⚽️
Please donate via - https://gofund.me/e50f8dd51