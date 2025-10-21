Local grassroots football team fundraiser

By Chris Ashton
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 10:56 BST
Bugbrooke St Michaels u15s will take on The 250 Mile Challenge to raise funds for equipment, kit, winter coats and training.

The team annually take on a challenge to raise key funds to cover the cost of kit, coats, equipment and additional training sessions.

The whole team this year will take on the challenge to complete a grand total of 250 miles over three disciplines running, rowing and cycling.

60 miles running

Bugbrooke St Michaels U15'splaceholder image
Bugbrooke St Michaels U15's

60 miles rowing

130 miles biking

Each team member will cover the following distances (dodgy knees can exchange running for biking with the coaches) 19 team members, including coaches, would cover :

Run - 3.15m (5k)

Row - 3.15m (5k)

Bike - 6.84m (10k)

They will be supported by NSB with use of their gym and machines for the evening with some running around to Astro too!

Any donation or sponsorship is greatly appreciated by the coaches and players ⚽️

Please donate via - https://gofund.me/e50f8dd51

