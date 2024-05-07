Kyren Wilson's career in pictures - from young Kettering snooker star to world champion

He’s only gone and done it – our Kyren Wilson is a world champion!
We’ve been following the Kettering snooker star’s career since he was a teenager and have plenty of pictures of him in our archive.
Now he’s lifted the trophy at the famous Crucible venue – 10 years after making his main draw debut – after defeating Welshman Jak Jones in the final 18-14.
Take a look through the career of ‘The Warrior’, who went to Montagu School, is a member of the Argyll Club and has previously turned on Kettering’s Christmas lights.
1. What a moment!
Kyren poses with his children on the table alongside confetti to celebrate his World Championship win. Photo: George Wood
2. Kyren Wilson in 2006
Kyren Wilson poses for the Evening Telegraph cameras in 2006 Photo: Michael Jones
3. National under 17 champion
Kettering's National U17 Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson, at home on his snooker table, pictured in 2005. Photo: JPI
4. Winner of the Town Cup and English Junior Title in 2006
Kyren Wilson, winner of the Town Cup and English Junior Title, pictured at the Overstone Road Snooker Club in 2006. Photo: james corbett